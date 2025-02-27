Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $301,347.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.63. 142,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,544. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.62, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $113.12.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $37,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 13,097.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 331,528 shares of the software’s stock worth $36,173,000 after buying an additional 329,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,894,230 shares of the software’s stock worth $752,229,000 after buying an additional 317,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $32,733,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

