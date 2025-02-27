Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,671. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.