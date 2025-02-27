Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,379 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $43.51 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

