Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Ambev has a dividend payout ratio of 83.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ambev to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

ABEV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,312,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,283,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. Ambev has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

