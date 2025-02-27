American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the January 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Aires Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:AAIRF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 93,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,530. American Aires has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

About American Aires

Featured Stories

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

