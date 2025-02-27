American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. American Tower updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.310-10.500 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $10.31 to $10.50 EPS.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $200.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

