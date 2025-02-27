Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COWS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,994. The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84.

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

