Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1984 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QDVO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,136. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18. Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94.

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund holds long exposure to the Russell 1000 Growth Index and writes exchange-traded call options on them. The fund offers a balanced approach to growth and income by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US equities with strong growth potential.

