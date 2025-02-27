Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:NDIV)

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NDIV stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.60. 3,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Get Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of 40 to 60 US-listed dividend-paying companies engaged in the natural resources industry. Holdings are selected based on fundamental factors and weighted by dividend yield.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.