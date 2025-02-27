Analyzing Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) & Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Upstart and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 2 7 5 0 2.21 Walker & Dunlop 0 2 0 1 2.67

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $73.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.67%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Upstart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

63.0% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Upstart and Walker & Dunlop”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $628.83 million 9.94 -$128.58 million ($1.46) -45.71 Walker & Dunlop $1.13 billion 2.53 $108.17 million $3.19 26.60

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Upstart has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -20.20% -25.87% -7.95% Walker & Dunlop 9.55% 9.64% 3.96%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Upstart on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers. The Servicing and Asset Management segment includes servicing and asset-managing and managing third-party capital investments. The Corporate segment consists primarily of the company’s treasury operations and other corporate-level activities. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

