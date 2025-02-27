Apriem Advisors Has $366,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 119,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,690,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000.

Shares of VB opened at $238.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

