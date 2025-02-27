Apriem Advisors Purchases New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Newmont by 35.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,738,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after purchasing an additional 453,603 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Newmont Stock Up 1.5 %

Newmont stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

