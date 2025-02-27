Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) CEO Sells $1,362,101.16 in Stock

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) CEO Paul W. Graves sold 234,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $1,362,101.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,332,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,754,742.60. The trade was a 14.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALTM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,868,008. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Arcadium Lithium plc has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

