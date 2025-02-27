Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 6.0 %
AMBP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 1,986,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.26.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBP
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ardagh Metal Packaging
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.