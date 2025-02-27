Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 6.0 %

AMBP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 1,986,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMBP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.90 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.35 price objective (down from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

