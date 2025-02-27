Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Down 8.9% – What’s Next?

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 314,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,736,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARHS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARHS

Arhaus Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arhaus by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,059,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arhaus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,062,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arhaus by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 627,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1,532.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,497,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,628,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 256,887 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.