ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,632,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,774 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nano Dimension by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.62. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

