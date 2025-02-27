ARK Investment Management LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

3M Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $147.39 on Thursday. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.