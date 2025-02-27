Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.0 million-$124.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.0 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE ARLO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,527. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 316,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $3,654,071.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,160,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,477,801.52. The trade was a 9.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $105,021.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 602,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,660.28. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,565 shares of company stock worth $5,629,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

