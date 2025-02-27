Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Truist Financial

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $162.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE AWI opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $110.68 and a one year high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

