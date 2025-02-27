ASP Isotopes Begins Commercial Production of Enriched Carbon-14

ASP Isotopes Inc. announced on February 26, 2025, that it has commenced commercial production of enriched Carbon-14 at its first Aerodynamic Separation Process (ASP) enrichment facility in Pretoria, South Africa. The production facility, which had been expected to start commercial operations during 2024, experienced a delay due to complications with the specialized feedstock caused by international shipping challenges.

Get alerts:

The company anticipates that commercial shipments of the enriched Carbon-14 will begin around the middle of the year. In conjunction with the production launch, ASP Isotopes also revealed a multi-year, take-or-pay contract with RC-14 Inc., a Canadian customer, which carries a minimum commitment of approximately $2.4 million per annum.

Enriched Carbon-14 is widely used as a radiolabel in drug discovery, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetic studies. Its usage in these fields is critical since the isotope, naturally present in many drug molecules, provides an effective radiolabelling method for tracking molecular pathways. This development is particularly notable given that Russia has historically dominated the supply of enriched Carbon-14, a role that has faced challenges amid ongoing global supply chain disruptions.

Paul Mann, Chief Executive Officer of ASP Isotopes, commented on the milestone by noting the advantages of the ASP technology for enriching light isotopes such as Carbon-14. “The ASP Process is ideally suited to enriching a wide range of isotopes,” Mann said, highlighting the technology’s potential to alleviate supply issues experienced globally in recent years.

The successful commencement of production marks an important step for ASP Isotopes as it seeks to diversify the supply of critical isotopes used across multiple industries, including healthcare and technology. The company’s strategic investments in advanced enrichment processes signal its commitment to addressing persistent supply chain challenges and supporting scientific research and industrial applications worldwide.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ASP Isotopes’s 8K filing here.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Stories