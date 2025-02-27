Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Shares Down 12% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) traded down 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85.35 ($1.08). 22,656,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 4,021,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.23).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.68. The firm has a market cap of £800.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.44)) earnings per share for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, analysts expect that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 1,714,340 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,714,340 ($2,174,178.82). Insiders own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

