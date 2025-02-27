Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 676.5% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,020. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

