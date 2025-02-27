Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 149.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,454. The firm has a market cap of $362.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

