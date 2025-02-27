ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 363380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price objective on ATEX Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get ATEX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATX

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

ATEX Resources Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$633.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.57.

(Get Free Report)

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.