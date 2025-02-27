Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

Aura Minerals Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORAAF traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 35,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

