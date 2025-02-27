Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.
Aura Minerals Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORAAF traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 35,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.
Aura Minerals Company Profile
