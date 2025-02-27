Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Holdings Boosted by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.8% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRE. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4,382.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,127,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,704 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

AVRE opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $466.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.