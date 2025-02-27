Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Releases Earnings Results

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Avingtrans had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Avingtrans Stock Up 0.7 %

AVG stock opened at GBX 364.95 ($4.63) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 371.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 390.81. Avingtrans has a 12 month low of GBX 342.25 ($4.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 444 ($5.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.52.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

