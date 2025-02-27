Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) Shares Acquired by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 276.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,900,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,466 shares during the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target (down previously from $1.90) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.90 price objective (up previously from $1.80) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of ASM opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $181.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

