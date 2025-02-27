AWM Capital LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $247.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.