B90 (LON:B90) Trading Up 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 385,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 199,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.52 ($0.03).

B90 Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.45. The company has a market cap of £16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Ross McIver acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,754.98). Insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About B90

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

