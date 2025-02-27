Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 3476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0391 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.