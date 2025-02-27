Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $106.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1094 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 63.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

