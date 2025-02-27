Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.
Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $106.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1094 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 63.18%.
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.
