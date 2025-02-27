Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,083 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,226,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $399,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Sysco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,370 shares of company stock worth $5,965,519 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

