Bath & Body Works Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 21,124 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,875 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $5.00 on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 4,714,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,611. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

