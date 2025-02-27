BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1728 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.17.
BDO Unibank Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of BDO Unibank stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $26.40. 10,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,564. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.
About BDO Unibank
