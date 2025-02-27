BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1728 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.17.

BDO Unibank Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BDO Unibank stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $26.40. 10,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,564. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

