Best Entertainment Stocks To Watch Now – February 26th

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, and Target are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that operate within the entertainment industry, including sectors such as film, television, music, video games, and theme parks. These stocks offer investors exposure to companies whose revenue is driven by consumer interest in media and leisure activities, and their performance often reflects trends in popular culture and consumer spending habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.73. 25,852,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,563,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded up $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $97.10. 6,221,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,508,174. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.06. 4,295,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,191. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.20 and its 200 day moving average is $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

