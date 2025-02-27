Best Financial Stocks Worth Watching – February 27th

Salesforce, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Robinhood Markets, Fiserv, JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Visa are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies operating within the financial services industry, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. They represent ownership in these institutions and can offer investors potential dividends and capital gains, although they are also subject to risks associated with economic cycles, regulatory changes, and interest rate fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $5.62 on Thursday, hitting $301.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,810,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.97. The stock has a market cap of $288.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.22. 53,001,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,354,559. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,236,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,307,434. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.71. 4,558,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.97. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $261.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,540,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,072. The firm has a market cap of $731.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.37.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,912,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,819,090. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

V stock traded up $6.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,515. The stock has a market cap of $663.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.31 and a 200-day moving average of $304.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $360.31.

