Best Nuclear Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 27th

Vistra, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, and FirstEnergy are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the nuclear sector, including nuclear power generation, research, and related services. These stocks often represent firms engaged in constructing and operating nuclear energy facilities, managing nuclear waste, or supplying materials and technology to the industry—with many also being sensitive to regulatory, environmental, and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $11.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.52. 9,407,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,149,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.70.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $502.13. 1,808,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,692. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $507.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.17.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.13 and a 200 day moving average of $303.37. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded down $13.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,586. Constellation Energy has a one year low of $155.60 and a one year high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.68 and a 200-day moving average of $251.12. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

FirstEnergy (FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Shares of FE traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.24. 15,754,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

