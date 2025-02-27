Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of BYND opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $219.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.31. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

In related news, insider Ethan Brown sold 313,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $1,173,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,703,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,330. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

