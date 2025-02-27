Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02). Approximately 130,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 111,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,633.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of £760,448.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.26.

The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited. Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers. Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems.

