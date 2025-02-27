Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Up 10.8% – Still a Buy?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 2,224,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,102,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,010,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,361 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.