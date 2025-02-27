Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.600 EPS.

BLMN opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.95 million, a P/E ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $30.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLMN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

