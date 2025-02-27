B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 545 to GBX 490. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. B&M European Value Retail traded as low as GBX 254.60 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 284.97 ($3.59), with a volume of 14598252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.90 ($3.67).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.56) to GBX 565 ($7.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a 358.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.81) to GBX 510 ($6.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 500.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 546.83 ($6.89).

Insider Buying and Selling

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £21,375 ($26,941.01). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 326.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 377.02. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.30. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

