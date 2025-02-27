Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.000-10.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.81 and a 200 day moving average of $280.78. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $339.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.