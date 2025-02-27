Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the January 31st total of 344,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Boxlight Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 50,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.46. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boxlight stock. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 371,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC owned 3.77% of Boxlight as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

