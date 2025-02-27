Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Up 850.0% in February

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Brand Engagement Network Trading Down 12.7 %

Brand Engagement Network stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,241. Brand Engagement Network has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

