Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 439.59% and a negative net margin of 9.88%.

Braskem Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,776. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.03. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Featured Stories

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

