Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 439.59% and a negative net margin of 9.88%.
Braskem Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of BAK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,776. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.03. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.
Braskem Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Braskem
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.