Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$76.29

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECK.B shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$59.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$50.65 and a 1 year high of C$74.37. The stock has a market cap of C$30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.66.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

