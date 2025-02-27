Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 69.60 ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brooks Macdonald Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Down 1.0 %

LON:BRK traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,420 ($18.01). The stock had a trading volume of 31,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,528.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,699.17. The company has a market capitalization of £230.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,400 ($17.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,140 ($27.14). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brooks Macdonald Group

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrea Montague bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,660 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,200 ($42,105.26). 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

