BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Up 40% – Still a Buy?

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shot up 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 174,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 112,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 26.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

